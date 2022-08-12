VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an emergency declaration for the sewer lift station located on Paxton Road.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the declaration was approved in order for crews to repair a pump at the station. The city will hire a contractor without going through the normal bidding process.

The sewer lift station helps to move the city’s sewage to a treatment plant on Rifle Range Road.

Vicksburg officials said the city does not have the ability to repair the area around the pump.