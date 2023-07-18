VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution declaring Jacques’ a public nuisance.

The Vicksburg Post reported the board approved the resolution during their meeting on Monday, July 17.

On July 10, the board authorized the city’s legal department and Police Chief Penny Jones to give the owners of the Mulberry and Jacques’ 10 days to develop a plan on how to move forward and protect customers.

On Monday, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., said the businesses has five more working days to develop a plan.

The newspaper reached out to Jacques’ attorney for a comment, but they did not hear back. The Mulberry leases the space to Jacques’.

The resolution comes after recent shootings outside Jacques’, including one where more than 100 shots were fired in the parking lot.