Vicksburg leaders discuss police officer’s conduct after videotaped arrest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs called Officer Eddie Colberts’ actions indefensible and stated situations like this are not tolerated.

Flaggs said Colbert was remorseful about how he behaved during the arrest of John Dolley, who was charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

According to police, Dolley had been asked several times to leave the area by the five officers who responded to the call.

Flaggs said after reviewing the tapes and evidence from that night, he along with the Board of Aldermen and Police Chief Penny Jones decided to suspend Colbert for 15 days without pay and hand down a 45-day probation.

“I wanted him fired. I came up with the determination to terminate him, but I looked at the totality of all the video footage. When I looked at the surrounding of everything that happened, I couldn’t in good conscience just fire him or terminate him a 20 year officer, but I had to do some discipline because he was absolutely, emphatically wrong,” said Flaggs.

Flaggs also ordered for Colbert to complete an anger management course before returning on the job.

The other officers involved will also be suspended for a day as well for not wearing their body cameras. Flaggs said he is pushing for a future policy change that will lead to a five-day suspension for any officer caught not properly using their body cameras.