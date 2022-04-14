VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen held a special meeting regarding the recent suspension of two police officers.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the two cases are separate. Once case involved a booking officer, who was put on suspension for violating department policies. The second case involved an officer who has been accused of sexual assault.

The identities of the two officers are being withheld because officials said it’s a personnel matter.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he has ever intention of enforcing the law.

“One person should not brand everybody. It’s unacceptable, and it’s not tolerated,” said Flaggs.

A meeting will be held by city leaders on Monday, April 18 to determine whether the two officers who are suspended could be terminated.