Vicksburg leaders hire company to collect $1.8 million in unpaid ambulance services

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen has hired a Tupelo company to collect a total of $1.8 million in unpaid past for ambulance services.

According to Vicksburg Post, the board hired Franklin Collection Services Inc. to either reduce or eliminate the past due amounts that have accrued since 2013.

City Attorney Nancy Thomas said the board has a contract with Health Care Consultants Inc. to handle billing services for the city’s ambulance service which is operated by the Vicksburg Fire Department.

“There’s two ways you can bill for ambulance runs: one is your fee includes supplies and one where you fee does include supplies; you charge seperately for any supplies used,” said Health Care Consultants president Bill Fulcher. “At the time, they applied for their provider numbers, the city had to determine how they were going to that and they chose to have the supplies included in the bill for frees so you get a higher reimbursement.”

Fulcher said the company averages about 150 bills a month, adding a patient’s insurance company is billed for the service. If the patient does not have insurance, the patient is billed.