VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the owner of Jacques’ Bar agreed to a resolution on Friday, April 29.

The board and Refined South Restaurant Group LLC reached an agreement that both are satisfied with. The terms of the resolution were not made public. Both parties deny liability by any of their officers, employees or customers.

This decision comes after the owner of Jacques’ Bar filed a lawsuit against the mayor and board. The lawsuit alleged Mayor George Flaggs Jr. made slanderous statements about Jacques’ Bar and its owner. It also alleged that the owner of the bar was deprived of their right to due process when the bar was shut down following an incident where two women were injured.

Then, Mayor Flaggs filed a petition to have the bar permanently closed.

Both parties said the resolution will help avoid future misunderstandings. The details of the settlement were deemed confidential.