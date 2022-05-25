VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg’s Board of Mayor and Alderman outlined the city’s medical marijuana ordinances during a meeting on Wednesday, May 25.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported applications will be available in July from the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH), and the Department of Revenue start issuing licenses within 30 days. A checklist of items are available on the Department of Revenue’s website for those wishing to open and operate a dispensary.

Applicants who qualify to get a card for medical marijuana must have at least one of the following conditions: cancer, glaucoma or hepatitis. Patients can visit MSDH’s website for a full list of qualifying conditions.

Under the city’s zoning ordinance, those who operate a dispensary will not be allowed to open before 8:00 a.m. or close after 9:00 p.m.

Other conditions include: