VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Alderman and Mayor agreed to allow medical marijuana sales in the city, according to the Vicksburg Post.

“On behalf of the city of Vicksburg we will not opt-out. We believe we can make it work in Vicksburg, Miss. We are waiting on receiving further regulations from the (Mississippi State) Department of Health on licenses and fees,” said Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs.

Flaggs said one reason for approving the selling of medical marijuana was the potential for tax revenue.

“The sales tax will be an important part of it. I think we can adopt ordinances that will make it safe within this community,” he stated.

The vote was made on Friday, April 8.