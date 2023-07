VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to keep the current juvenile curfew in place.

Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., issued a proclamation of local emergency in January 2023 after a 13-year-old was shot and killed.

Flaggs told WJTV 12 News that the curfew was extended for 30 days.

The curfew bans minors from being on the streets between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.