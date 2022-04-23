VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg is taking legal action to permanently close Jacques’ Bar following a fight that happened on Sunday, April 17.

The Vicksburg Post reported the city filed a petition in Chancery Court for a permanent injunction to close the bar, citing it as a public nuisance. The petition was filed on Friday, April 22 and Jean-Jacques Parmegiani, Kara Parmegiani, Refined South Restaurant Group LLC and “John Does 1-3” are the defendants.

This comes after a fight at the bar that left two women injured. The bar was closed the same day. The owners filed a lawsuit against city leaders, alleging the bar was closed on three separate occasions without due process and that Mayor George Flaggs Jr. had defamed the bar by calling it a public nuisance.

The city closed the bar in 2018 and 2020. It was able to reopen each time after the owners signed an agreement to implement safety and security measures.

According to the newspaper, the petition states that the owners allow and permit illegal activity. It also states the owners haven’t complied with the memorandum of understanding they signed with the city. The petition asks that the bar be temporarily closed until a hearing can be held to determine the future of the business.