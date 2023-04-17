VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man was arrested after police responded to an animal abuse call on Thursday, April 12.

Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department (VPD) said officers responded to Carr Central Apartments on Cherry Street to find a Pit Bull-type dog shaking and scared on the balcony.

The officers said the dog had multiple injuries, including open wounds and burns. The abuse was reportedly caught on security footage.

VPD officials said the dog was taken to be treated to a veterinarian, who determined the injuries were due to ongoing abuse.

Police charged Korey Earl Jamal Cage, 33, with aggravated animal cruelty. His bond was set at $200,000.