VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a man for allegedly hitting a child with a baseball bat.

Police said Darrell Smith, 42, was arrested on Wednesday, March 29 and charged with felony child abuse.

Investigators said they received a call on Tuesday, March 28 from Bowmar Elementary school officials about a report of child abuse against one of the students. According to the report, Smith hit the child with a baseball bat while at home.

Smith appeared in court, and his bond was set at $10,000.