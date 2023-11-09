VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a man for allegedly shooting into a home.

Police said Schobey Wildee, 25, of Vicksburg, was arrested on November 8, 2023, and charged with drive-by shooting, shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, and three counts of aggravated assault.

According to investigators, Wildee shot into a home on Sherman Avenue in an ongoing dispute over a woman.

Schobey Wildee (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

He appeared in court on Thursday, November 9, and his bond was set at $500,000.