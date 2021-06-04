Vicksburg man arrested, charged for driving stolen vehicle

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man was arrested Friday morning for driving a stolen pick up truck out of Louisiana.

According to Vicksburg police, 53-year-old James Smith was arrested around 7:00 a.m. at a traffic stop on Iowa Boulevard after it was determined the 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup truck he was driving had been reported stolen in West Monroe, Louisiana.

Smith appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court and was charged with one count of Receiving Stolen Property. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.