VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Another man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Vicksburg nearly two years ago.

Police said Rosman Daniels, Jr., 22, of Vicksburg, was arrested following a traffic stop on Halls Ferry Road on Friday, December 22, 2023. He was sought in connection with the January 2022 murder of Reginald Rogers, Jr., on National Street.

Daniels was arrested on a warrant requested by the District Attorney’s Office and was turned over to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Police previously arrested two other suspects in connection to the homicide.