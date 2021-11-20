Vicksburg man arrested for murdering wife at Riverwalk Casino

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man is in custody after shooting and killing his wife at Riverwalk Casino on Saturday morning.

Vicksburg police responded to the scene around 7:00 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found Oceanna Lee-Hubbard, 28, lying in the parking garage suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim’s husband, Cedrick L. Hubbard, 26, was taken into custody in Clinton just before 12:00 p.m. Saturday.

Hubbard will be held without bond until he makes his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.