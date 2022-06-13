VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man was arrested in connection to a car theft.

The incident happened on Friday, June 10 before 2:30 p.m. on Cherry Street. The victim told police a silver 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara had been stolen earlier in the day. Police said the vehicle had been parked with the keys accidentally left in the ignition.

After 5:00 p.m. on Friday, police said the stolen vehicle was stopped on Alcorn Drive. The driver, 37-year-old Johnny Earl Thomas, was charged with receiving stolen property.

Thomas appeared before a judge on Monday, June 13. His bond was set at $5,000, and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.