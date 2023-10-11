VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a man in connection to a domestic shooting.

Police announced on Wednesday, October 11 that Derrick Williams, Jr., 34, of Vicksburg, was arrested.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Grove and China Streets on Sunday, October 8. Police said Williams’ girlfriend had been shot in her leg.

Investigators said the suspect ran from the scene before officers arrived at the location. The victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment.

Williams has been charged with aggravated assault domestic violence. Police said he appeared in court on Wednesday, and his bond was set at $70,000.