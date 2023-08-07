VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Vicksburg on Sunday, July 30.

Police said 18-year-old Larry Bell, Jr., of Vicksburg, was charged with capital murder.

On Sunday, July 30, a Warren County deputy noticed a blue Nissan Maxima wrecked on First North Street near the intersection with Clay Street. The body of 20-year-old Brendyn Carmen, of Vicksburg, was found inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police arrested Bell in connection to the case. He appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, August 7, 2023. Bell’s bond was set at $2 million.