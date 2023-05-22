VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man was charged with second degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting outside a gas station.

On Saturday, May 20, officers responded to the Circle K convenience store on Washington Street after receiving a call about the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 46-year-old Shirray Harris, of Vicksburg, lying in the parking lot. He died at the scene.

Police arrested 35-year-old Byron Griffin, of Vicksburg, at the scene. Griffin appeared in court on Monday, May 22, and he was given a $1 million bond.

The other person who was detained at the scene was released after being interviewed by investigators, according to police.