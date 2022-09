VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man faces a murder charge in Dallas, Texas.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Javis Dixon, 26, was arrested after a shooting at Big T Plaza on Saturday, September 10.

Investigators said Corderro Robinson, 36, was involved in an argument which led to the shooting. Two people were injured, and Robinson died at the scene.

Dixon was arrested and charged with murder. His bond was set at $1.5 million.