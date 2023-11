VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man was arrested on several outstanding warrants, including rape and domestic violence, after a traffic stop.

Police said Glen Dearman, 27, was arrested on Saturday, November 25. They said a search of his car revealed a felony amount of methamphetamine.

Dearman appeared in court on Monday, November 27 on the charges of rape, aggravated domestic violence, and possession of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $320,000.