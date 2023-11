VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man has been convicted of attempted statutory rape of a child of 14.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Warren County jurors convicted James Earl Cole on Thursday, November 16.

Prosecutors said Cole attempted to sexually assault a 13-year-old girl in 2020.

Cole is being held at the Warren County Jail until his sentencing on December 9, 2023.