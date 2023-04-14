WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man, who was convicted of killing his grandmother, lost an appeal in the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Samuel Hunter Anderson was found guilty in 2021 of shooting and killing his grandmother in 2020. His grandmother had more than 50 shotgun pellets in her abdomen and died 13 days after the shooting.

Judge Toni Terrett handed down a life sentence in the case.

Anderson later argued that the state shouldn’t have been able to submit evidence that he was high on meth at the time of the shooting.

According to the newspaper, justices wrote that his drug use was relevant to his state of mind and motive and that it was necessary to show the jury the events leading up to the shooting.

Anderson lost his appeal and will continue to serve his life sentence.