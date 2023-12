VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man has been convicted on multiple counts of possession of child pornography and sexual battery.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Carl DeAnthony Smith was found guilty on 10 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 14. He was convicted on Wednesday, December 6.

Smith is expected to be sentenced on January 4, 2024.