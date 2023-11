VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 68-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened on Saturday, November 4 just after 7:45 p.m. on James E. Sturgis Street.

Police said they discovered Michael Griffin, 68, of Vicksburg, had been struck by a vehicle as it was backing out of a driveway.

Griffin was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment, but he died from his injuries.