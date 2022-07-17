CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man died in a car crash on Highway 18 in Claiborne County on Sunday, July 17.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said Justin R. Selvy, 26, was driving east on the highway in a 2017 Honda Accord around 4:25 a.m. when the crash happened. Officials said his car left the road and hit a tree on the westbound shoulder. Selvy died at the scene of the crash.

MHP officials said he was not wearing his seatbelt. The crash is under investigation by MHP.