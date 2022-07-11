VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said a 21-year-old man was arrested on multiple felony charges after a shooting.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10.

Police said Keandre Harris was arrested after he allegedly shot at a vehicle that had swerved to avoid a dog lying in the street. One bullet shattered the driver’s window, causing the driver to crash his vehicle into a fence.

According to police, the driver was not hurt.

Harris was arrested after police said they found him hiding in a nearby home. They said one of the two handguns in his possession at the time of his arrest was found to be stolen.

Harris appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, July 11, 2022. He was charged with Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

He received a $100,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.