VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said the Cold Case Division has closed a prolonged homicide investigation.

Jasmine Nicole Adams

On Friday, September 8, 2023, Carlos Harris, 32, of Vicksburg, was charged in connection to the death of Jasmine Adams.

Investigators said Harris had originally been charged with murder in the case, but additional information was presented to the grand jury where he was indicted.

Police responded to a home in the 300 block of Lakehill Drive on August 22, 2018, for a reported home invasion. At the scene, police discovered the 25-year-old Adams dead from a gunshot wound.