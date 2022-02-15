WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man was indicted for the murder of his wife during the Warren County grand jury’s session in January.

The Vicksburg Post reported Cedrick Hubbard, 26, has been accused of shooting Oceanna Lee-Hubbard at a casino and leaving the scene.

Vicksburg police said they responded to a call about a shooting around 7:00 a.m. on November 20, 2021. They found Lee-Hubbard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking garage of the Riverwalk Casino.

Hubbard was later arrested in Clinton.