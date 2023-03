Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man was indicted on felony charges of kidnapping, rape and armed robbery.

Vicksburg Daily News reported David Stroud, 50, was arrested in September 2022. Authorities said he allegedly abducted a woman, threatened her at gunpoint and stole $50.

If found guilty, he could face time in prison.