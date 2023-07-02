WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man was killed and two teenagers were injured during a shooting on Saturday, July 1.

The Vicksburg Post reported the shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m. at Azalea Cove Apartments on Blossom Lane.

Warren County deputies said a 21-year-old man had been shot in the head and leg. An 18-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were each shot in the leg.

Investigators said the two teens were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment. The 21-year-old, who was identified as Keon Williams, was taken to Merit Health River Region and airlifted to UMMC. Williams died from his injuries.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said a group of individuals had gathered in the parking lot of the apartment complex when someone fired shots. The suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).