VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man was sentenced for attempted statutory rape of a child under 14.

Vicksburg Daily News reported James Cole was sentenced to 50 years in prison with 20 years suspended and 30 years to serve. He was convicted on the charge in November 2023.

Prosecutors said Cole attempted to sexually assault a 13-year-old girl in 2020.

The judge said Cole will have to serve every day of his 30 year sentence.