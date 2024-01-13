WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man was sentenced in federal court to serve 50 years in prison for production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors said Samuel Boyd Slade, Jr., 43, was also ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release.

According to documents, Slade produced images and videos depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

In addition to his term of imprisonment, Slade was ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution to victims and a $6,000 assessment under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018. Slade was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).