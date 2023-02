VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced in connection to a 2020 homicide that happened in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Clarence “Koko” Lowe pled guilty to the murder of Karl M. Singleton, 20. Lowe was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Police said Singleton was shot and killed on Enchanted Drive in October 2020. Lowe later surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Leflore County in September 2021.