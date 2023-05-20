VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside of a gas station.

The shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 at the Circle K convenience store on Washington Street.

Officers said when they arrived, they found 46-year-old Shirray Harris, of Vicksburg, lying in the parking lot. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey pronounced Harris dead at the scene.

Police said two people were taken in for questioning about the shooting. As of Saturday morning, police believe a physical altercation led to the shooting.