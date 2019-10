VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- A woman is in custody after a domestic dispute led to a knife attack Saturday night.

The stabbing occurred on Grove Street at Chesnut Apartments. According to Vicksburg police, the male was stabbed in his face and torso.

The female responsible for the attack was arrested on scene for simple assault. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

12 News will keep you updated as information is released.