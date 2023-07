ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) – Rolling Fork police are searching for a Vicksburg man in connection to a shooting.

Police said they’re searching for 21-year-old Jentavious Kentrail Myles. He is wanted for aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

According to investigators, Myles is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Myles can contact Rolling Fork police at 662-873-2212 or call 911.