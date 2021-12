VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen may have to declare emergency repairs to a sewer pumping station US 80.

The Vicksburg Post reported the pump allows sewage to flow to a wastewater treatment plant on Rifle Range Road. Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman said the pipes inside the 40-year-old pump are coming loose.

The newspaper wrote that state bid law would allow the city to bypass normal bid procedures to make the repairs sooner.