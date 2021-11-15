Vicksburg mayor anticipates infrastructure funds for city projects

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he is waiting for the state to receive almost $4 billion in federal infrastructure funds before breaking ground on new city improvements.

The Vicksburg Post reported the mayor intends to use the funds for the city to build a new water tank, a water clarifier, a system to locate water leaks, a port for the city, a paving program, an animal shelter, improvements to the Vicksburg Municipal Airport and a technology center.

Flaggs has met with state officials, including Governor Tate Reeves, to secure the funds for the projects.

The state legislature will determine where to allocate the funds.