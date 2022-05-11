VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. appointed a committee to develop an interlocal agreement with the Warren County Board of Supervisors about the cost of providing ambulance services in the area.

The Vicksburg Post reported the mayor cited the increasing cost of operating the city’s ambulance service. The services are provided by Vicksburg Fire Department.

The last interlocal agreement for the service ran from 2018 to 2020.

The city and county boards will begin budget sessions in August 2022 and must have their budgets in place by September 15.