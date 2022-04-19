VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he’s considering a civil emergency after a string of violence in the city.

The mayor said the most recent incidents have happened at Jacques’ Bar. In one week, three people were injured as a result of a shooting, and two women were injured last weekend following a bar fight.

The mayor said the shootings are an embarrassment for a city known for tourism. Flaggs met with the Board of Aldermen and the City Attorney to discuss his executive power to shut down the bar for up to five days or until the owners develop a working solution to eliminate acts of violence at the establishment.

“It says that I can close a bar down. I can do all those things to make certain that the streets of Vicksburg are safe, and within the five days, the board has to rectify, but they’ve already given me the approval and stand behind me because the kind of violence we had on the last two weeks is not going to be tolerated,” said Flaggs.

The mayor said he’s also considering a curfew from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. to reduce crime in the city.