Vicksburg mayor no longer involved with new animal shelter planning

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. has recused himself from dealing with the city’s new animal shelter.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the mayor said he will no longer work on it after receiving criticism online and after the aldermen changed their minds about the building’s location.

In the fall, Flaggs and Aldermen Michael Mayfield and Alex Monosour said the proposed shelter location’s price at Rifle Ridge Road was out of budget.

“I am not, emphatically not, going to buy a piece of property at $1.2 million for a shelter on Rifle Ridge Road. We only paid $1.4 million for the fire station. It makes no sense to a grown man and I’m emphatically not going with it,” said the mayor said.

In September 2020, city leaders agreed to accept 1.9 acres of property at 4845 Highway 61 that was donated by Earnest Thomas. The property is just north of Mid-South Lumber and Supply of US Highway 61 South.

Flaggs said at the time that accepting donation was the first part of a multi-phase effort for a new shelter.