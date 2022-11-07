VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. plans to recommend that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopt a “Resolution in Support of a New Stadium for Jackson State University (JSU).”

Flaggs is calling on all JSU alumni in the State of Mississippi and surrounding areas to join in requesting Mississippi leaders to assist in the construction and funding of a new football stadium that should be located on the college’s campus.

“Jackson State is securing world-wide recognition for our State. College GameDay was held in Jackson, MS. Coach Deion Sanders is bringing positive attention to our state and growing our state’s economy by doing so,” stated Flaggs. “At the very least, our State leadership could assist in helping construct and fund a stadium worthy for this University, the players, the students, and the visitors.”