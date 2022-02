VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., was among the recipients awarded the AFPI Medal of Freedom award.

The award was given to Flaggs during the America First Policy Institute Black History Month celebration at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in downtown Jackson on Tuesday.

The AFPI is a non-profit, non-partisan institutes that focuses on liberty, free enterprise, national greatness, and the primacy of American workers, families, and communities.