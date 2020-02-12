Vicksburg mayor recognized by Southeast Tourism Society with Tourism Leadership Award

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. was presented the Shining Example Award for Governmental Tourism Leadership by the Southeast Tourism Society.

The award is to honor an elected official whose support or influence greatly enhances the tourism industry in the Southeastern United States.

According to a media release, in 2019, Mayor Flaggs led the City of Vicksburg’s effort to open Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi, which has seen over 135,000 visits in less than one year of opening its doors. Additionally, Mayor Flaggs helped keep Mississippi’s most-visited tourist attraction, Vicksburg National Military Park, open during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

“Mayor Flaggs understands the return on investment for tourism and understands that it’s pivotal to our city’s growth,” said Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Laura Beth Strickland.

“He continues to be an advocate for tourism and is well-deserving of this high recognition. His work stood out among the 13 states and the District of Columbia. This is proof that Vicksburg is moving in the right direction.”