VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. said he will recommend the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to adopt a 60-day curfew for children 17 and under in the city.

According to the proposal, minors who are unmarried and not emancipated cannot be on any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment, or any other public space within Vicksburg from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning June 24, 2022. The mayor said there will be exceptions to this mandate, but those exceptions have not been provided at this time.

The proposal for the curfew comes after several disruptions in the city. Flagg said there has been increasing violence and criminal activity committed by and against minors.

“There is no reason for minor children to be out in the city, unaccompanied by a parent, after 11:00 p.m. This curfew is also a result of a lack of parental responsibility. I hope that this curfew will curtail that moving forward,” said Flaggs.

The Vicksburg Police Department recently implemented a new rule at the mall. If a child is left unsupervised, parents could be fined up to $672.50 per child.

The next Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting is scheduled for June 24 at 10:00 a.m.