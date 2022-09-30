VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced plans to recommend a new fire chief and associate fire chief.

Flaggs will recommend Derrick Stamps as the new fire chief and Harry ‘Trey’ Martin III as the associate fire chief to the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Stamps has been with the Vicksburg Fire Department since 2000, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief in July 2017. Martin has been with the Vicksburg Fire Department since January 2003, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief in July 2017.

Flaggs said he is confident that Martin is highly qualified for this position and will provide high-quality services to the Vicksburg community.

Derrick Stamps (Courtesy: Mayor George Flaggs Jr.)

Harry ‘Trey’ Martin III (Courtesy: Mayor George Flaggs Jr.)

As Fire Chief, Stamps will plan, direct, and coordinate activities of the fire department, including fire prevention and suppression, emergency medical services, disaster planning, and hazardous material mitigation by performing duties personally or through subordinate supervisors. The fire chief will create and implement budget strategies for the Vicksburg Fire Department.

As Associate Fire Chief, Martin will assist Chief of the Fire Department on a daily basis, or in absence of the Fire Chief, he will plan, direct, and coordinate activities of the fire department, including fire prevention and suppression, emergency medical services, disaster planning, and hazardous material mitigation.