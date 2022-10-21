VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor George Flaggs Jr. recently sent a letter to city aldermen to inform them of his plans to recommend a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

“What we are deciding to do and going to do on Monday is enter a Memorandum of Understanding with the NAACP. We will partner with the NAACP on selecting houses that need some rehab up to $15,000 per house. We will do the repairs and at the same time let them select the houses as their priority,” explained Flaggs.

The recommendation aims to combat the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe that a part of government service is that we should be able to help the community in distress. We are glad to partner with the NAACP in the selection of the housing that needs priorities,” said Flaggs.

Funds are expected to be used for the development, repair, and operation of affordable housing and services to increase long-term housing security.

The project will be funded by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Vicksburg leaders plan to spend $300,000 on the project.