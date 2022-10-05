VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg has plans in the works to build a new animal shelter, but it could be hundreds of thousands of dollars over their proposed budget.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs and the Board of Aldermen proposed budget of about $1.7 million for a new animal shelter last year. However this week, the city received two bids that are both over that budget.

According to the Vicksburg Post, one construction company submitted a $1.8 million bid, and another submitted a $1.95 million bid.

Flaggs wants to move forward with the project, but he there are several options to finance it, and he wants to get the public’s input first. This project has been six years in the making, but Flaggs said he will only move forward if the public agrees.

“I think we need to have a plan in place, and I think we have that plan. But I want to get the public input on whether or not they really want this, to spent $2 million on an animal shelter and go forward. If this what they want, this is what we’re going to give them. It’s my intent to do what the city wants me to do and whatever it takes to do what the city wants me to do,” said Flaggs.

The mayor will host a public question and answer session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 5 in the boardroom of the Robert M. Walker building.

Residents can attend in person, call, or email the city to give their input.